Diddy Seemingly Responds With a Profanity-Laced Clap Back at Da Band’s Freddy P’s Complaints About Him

Several people who worked with Sean Combs on the MTV reality TV series Making the Band have recently taken to social media to air out their grievances against the Bad Boy executive.

Diddy was in the crosshairs of Making the Band member Freddy P last week when he admitted to having thoughts of suicide over his failed hip-hop career, which he blames squarely on Diddy.

In an emotional Instagram post, Freddy wrote, “God knows if I was @diddy I would’ve done WAY MORE FOR THESE KIDS.. Any real ninja would’ve.. You start out JUST CHASING A DREAM. Then it QUICKLY GET SNATCHED AWAY.. Made me NEVER WANT TO RAP. God gone have the last laugh. My talent was given to me to touch hearts and homes an it was silenced. You silenced Gods plan. Everyone who ever took part will depart horribly from.”

Diddy has since seemingly responded to Freddy’s claims by posting a cryptic message, telling his followers and possibly his critics to “STOP ALL YOUR CRYING.”

“STOP ALL YOUR CRYING, B**CHING & MOANING. HUSTLE HARDER OR GET THE F**K OUT OF OUR WAY.” “No ego, just hustle. LOVE 🖤🙏🏿👏🏿⚡️✨✊🏿”

In a later post, the former rapper tells his followers that he’s been through a lot and has contemplated committing suicide several times this year alone.

“I done pictured my brother walking in, finding me dead. I cried a few times thinking about leaving my son, because you just gets tired of life. It’s like, no matter what you try to do, you just gotta keep battling. N***as got they foot on your neck, n***as wanna see you fall. It’s these n***as like Puffy, he my main motherf*ckin’ reason why I really hate f*ckin’ life, dog. People don’t even understand.”