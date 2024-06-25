Diddy Drops Sean John Lawsuit As Other Legal Battles Continue

Sean “Diddy” Combs has dropped his lawsuit against self-founded Sean John for using his name, as his other legal battle continues. Diddy originally founded the clothing brand in 1998.

Diddy’s lawsuit was against Global Brands Group (GBG), to which he sold his 90% stake in Sean John for $70 million in 2016. However, the media mogul accused the company of using his name and persona to boost sales. He has filed multiple lawsuits since February 2021, per AllNewHipHop.

Diddy won back the company in a $7.5 million bid in 2021. Despite this, his quest for a payout from the now-bankrupt GBG continued. In one instance, Diddy claimed that the GBG-owned Sean John’s collaboration with fellow clothing brand Missguided used his image as a promotion without his consent.

The two parties agreed to the voluntary dismissal of the claims and counterclaims on June 21. In the legal filing, he originally sought $60 million. However, lawsuits against him have forced Combs to drop the case.

This slew of lawsuits began in the November 2023 lawsuit filed by his ex-partner, Cassie Ventura. Ventura agreed to a settlement the day after filing. However, its impact led to other alleged victims coming forward with accusations against Combs.

Moreover, a 2016 video released to the public in May proved Ventura’s allegations against him. The clip further disgraced the entertainer, who has recently shied away from the limelight. Other lawsuits, including claims of sexual harassment and sex trafficking by his former producer, remain ongoing.

Diddy has also stepped down from his role at Revolt, while other entities have distanced themselves from the defamed producer. Most recently, Howard University revoked his honorary degree, and New York City also rescinded his key to the city.

While currently dealing with numerous lawsuits, Diddy can sue GBG again for the same claims in the future.