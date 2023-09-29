‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’ Marks Diddy’s Return To Top 10 On Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart

Diddy promised to bring real R&B back, and with his latest release, The Love Album: Off the Grid, he has done just that by scoring another Top 10 album on the Billboard charts.

According to Billboard, for the first time in over a decade, the man formerly known as Puff Daddy has returned to the number 5 slot on its Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The last time the hitmaker charted within the Top 5 was when his 2011 album, Last Train to Paris, was released on Jan. 1, 2011.

This latest project is Diddy’s sixth Top 10 album on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

The Love Album: Off the Grid also placed at the No. 2 position on the Top R&B Albums chart and No. 19 on the Billboard 200.

Another feat the album accomplished was having six of its songs debut on the Hot R&B Songs chart. “Stay Long,” with Summer Walker, came in at No. 13, while “Moments,” featuring Justin Bieber, appeared at No. 16. “Pick Up,” with Jacquees featuring Fabolous, kept three tracks in the top 20 by coming in at No. 18. The remaining three are “What’s Love,” with NOVA WAV (No. 21), “Need Somebody,” with Jazmine Sullivan (No. 23), and “Tough Love,” featuring Swae Lee (No. 25).

So far, 2023 has been a very successful year for the Combs Global CEO.

He just marked the 10th anniversary of his Revolt network and rebranded the Revolt Summit as Revolt World, the latest taking place Sept. 22-25, 2023. On Sept. 12 he made a triumphant return to the MTV Video Music Awards stage, where he performed and received the Global Icon Award.

In late August, while holding court at InvestFest at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Diddy made a significant donation totaling $2 million. He announced he was giving a $1 million investment fund in partnership with Earn Your Leisure founders Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings. He also fulfilled his commitment from a year earlier to Jackson State University for $1 million.

With three more months to go in 2023, let’s see what else Diddy does to end the year.

