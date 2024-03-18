Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Diddy Makes Rare Public Appearance At Ye’s Rolling Loud Set Despite his current sexual assault allegations, Diddy made a rare public outing to see Ye perform at Rolling Loud, seemingly putting aside their beef.









Sean “Diddy” Combs attended Ye’s Rolling Loud California performance on March 14, a rare appearance for the media mogul who has avoided the spotlight following multiple assault allegations.

Diddy showed up with his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs.

TMZ obtained footage of Diddy present for the festival appearance of Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) and Ty Dolla $ign. In lieu of a traditional show, the hip-hop duo have hosted listening-style performances of their album, Vultures, around world. Their set at Rolling Loud was no different. However, the lackluster concert did not stop Diddy from dropping by anyway to see the headliners live.

Diddy’s appearance also indicates that he and Ye may be on better terms. The relationship between the two hip-hop giants has been tumultuous over the years, with the forever controversial Ye exposing their texts in 2022 regarding his “White Lives Matter” T-shirt. Despite Diddy wanting to discuss the issue in person, Ye went to the internet, declaring “war” against the Revolt founder.

Diddy’s pop-up at Rolling Loud, however, has sparked controversy given his stacking legal issues. After the settlement of his ex-partner Cassie’s explosive lawsuit detailing her years of sexual and physical abuse, a flood of other lawsuits arrived. Most recently, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones accused Diddy of sexual harassment, assault, and exploitation.

The entrepreneur has taken a lower profile since the accusations surfaced. He stepped down from multiple ventures and roles, including as Revolt’s chairman. However, Diddy can’t seem to stay away from the stage for long, even if he’s not the one in the spotlight.

Maybe this will improve Diddy and Ye’s relationship. In the meantime, Diddy has denied all allegations regarding the lawsuits, but continues to post pictures of his family to social media on a no-comments allowed basis.

