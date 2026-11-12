Photo credit: Sanket Mishra Technology by Selena Hill Digital Skills Are Becoming A Requirement For New York City Jobs A new report finds that digital proficiency is increasingly essential to landing jobs across New York City's economy.







Digital skills are no longer just a requirement for technology professionals. Across New York City’s workforce, employers are increasingly looking for candidates who can navigate productivity software, artificial intelligence, and other digital tools, even in industries outside the tech sector. According to a new report from the Center for an Urban Future, 44% of job postings in New York City sought applicants with digital skills in 2025, up from 35% a decade earlier.

The report, titled The Hidden Digital Skills Reshaping New York City’s Labor Market, analyzed hundreds of thousands of public job postings between 2015 and 2025 and found that demand for digital capabilities increased in nearly every industry examined. The shift extends into industries like home healthcare, construction, and retail. As employers incorporate more technology into everyday operations, workers may increasingly need digital proficiency to qualify for positions that previously required fewer technical skills.

Eli Dvorkin, editorial and policy director at the Center for an Urban Future, said the changing requirements could create additional obstacles for New Yorkers already navigating economic challenges.

“These are jobs that have long provided a foothold in the economy, and they’re becoming harder to access,” Dvorkin said, reports the Gothamist.

He also warned that the growing demand for digital proficiency could widen existing employment disparities.

“The danger is that there is a new barrier to opportunity for New Yorkers who are already struggling, in many cases, to get ahead,” he said.

The report also raises questions about whether workforce training programs are keeping pace with changing employer expectations. Access to affordable digital education and practical technology training could become increasingly important for job seekers pursuing opportunities in healthcare, retail, construction, and other essential industries.

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