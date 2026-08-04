(Image: iStock) Technology by Sidnee Michelle AI Is Making Skills More Valuable Than Job Titles The shift comes as AI automates more routine tasks and changes the skills employers value.







Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how companies hire, train, and promote employees, prompting some workplace leaders to argue that developing skills—not climbing the corporate ladder—will become the new measure of career success, Fast Company reports.

What is “wildflowering” in career development?

Macaire Montini, vice president of People and Culture at human resources platform HiBob, believes employers should move away from rigid promotion tracks and instead build career development around employees’ individual strengths as AI continues to reshape the workforce.

Montini describes the approach as “wildflowering,” a concept centered on allowing careers to evolve based on employees’ abilities and interests rather than predetermined milestones or job titles.

“Instead of homogenizing, it actually is leaning into someone’s gifts,” Montini told the outlet.

Why are companies moving away from traditional career ladders?

The shift comes as AI automates more routine tasks and changes the skills employers value. At the same time, many organizations have flattened management structures, creating fewer leadership openings and making traditional career progression less predictable.

Rather than expecting employees to move directly from entry-level roles into management, Montini said companies should encourage workers to build experience across departments, projects, and responsibilities before advancing into leadership positions.

How should businesses introduce AI to their workforce?

She said organizations also need to rethink how they introduce AI into the workplace. Simply providing employees with new technology, she argued, is not enough if businesses fail to invest in training and collaboration.

“A lot of companies are giving people AI tools like musical instruments, and they’re expecting a symphony to come out of that,” Montini said. “People are going to be too busy trying to teach themselves how to use the clarinet … and not how to work harmoniously together.”

Are job titles losing their value?

Montini also questioned whether job titles should remain the primary indicator of career advancement. Instead, she said employees should be recognized for developing new capabilities that prepare them for future opportunities inside or outside their current organization.

“In the U.S., we have a lot of title inflation, because it’s been the only way to actually retain the employees that are job hopping that want to move up or out,” she said. “I really want to get us to a place where we make sure you have the skills that will make it here, or make it elsewhere, because we are looking at you as a whole person.”

As an example, Montini pointed to Microsoft’s neurodiverse hiring program, which she said demonstrates how organizations can design work around employees’ natural strengths instead of expecting everyone to follow the same career path.

How can organizations build resilience during AI adoption?

She acknowledged that adapting to AI will not look the same across the workforce, particularly as employees from multiple generations navigate rapidly changing workplace expectations. Still, she argued that employers have an opportunity to build more resilient organizations by investing in continuous learning instead of relying on traditional promotion models.

“Your job is going to change. The nature of your job is going to change,” Montini said. “We really need to invest in those people that are willing to take that journey with us.”

As AI continues to redefine the workplace, companies that prioritize workforce development and transferable skills may be better positioned to retain talent while preparing employees for jobs that continue to evolve.

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