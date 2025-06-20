Education by Jeroslyn JoVonn Free Digital Syllabus Shares New Orleans’ Black Educational History ‘To Reimagine Schooling’ A new digital syllabus explores Black education in New Orleans history in an effort to "reclaim" space.







There’s a new freely available digital syllabus on the market that shares the history of Black education in New Orleans in an effort to “learn from the past” and “reclaim” inclusive educational spaces of belonging.

BE NOLA, a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening Black-led educational efforts in New Orleans, recently released the 2025 edition of the Black Is Brilliant Digital Syllabus—a 43-page resource highlighting the city’s rich legacy of Black educational excellence and the transformative power of Black education.

Inspired by historian Robin D. G. Kelley’s concept of “freedom dreaming,” the syllabus honors the impact of Black educators and institutions in New Orleans while addressing today’s policy challenges that put progress at risk. Using five key themes: “Belonging,” “High Expectations with Love,” “Exposure (Culturally Relevant Learning),” “Legacy (Cultural Retention),” and “Rigorous Sight,” the syllabus highlights how the Black educational experience has shaped New Orleans’ past, present, and future.

“Black education in New Orleans has never been just a dream,” the syllabus reads. “It is a hard-won reality, built and rebuilt through centuries of strength, ingenuity, and intentionality.”

Photos throughout the syllabus highlight Black educators and Black students who see themselves reflected in the classroom. Quotes throughout the document underscore the importance of education, vision, and leadership. The syllabus stresses the relevance of visionary thinking amid today’s educational challenges, which it notes are “rooted in systemic racism.”

“Research shows that Black teachers, often the heart of these schools, help drive holistic student outcomes by providing culturally responsive education from an ethos of deep care,” the document states.

Much like historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have contributed greatly to social justice movements and producing Black leaders across industries, that same greatness extends beyond HBCUs to New Orleans historically Black K-12 schools, “which have fueled the city’s movements and protected cultural traditions,” the syllabus reads.

Yet despite data showing the success of Black educators leading Black schools, the document emphasizes that post-Katrina efforts have continued to under-support these institutions. By crafting the syllabus and making it available to everyone, BE NOLA hopes to advance Black education in New Orleans by promoting Black-led and Black-governed schools in the predominantly Black city.

