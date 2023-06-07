Dikembe Mutombo Puts $6.8M Atlanta Mansion Up For Sale

The home of an NBA Hall of Famer has been put up for sale in Atlanta.

According to Realtor.com, the mansion of former Denver Nuggets center Dikembe Mutombo is on the market for a new owner. The home has been described as an 11-bedroom, 10.5-bath mansion amassed over 13,000 square feet of living space and sits on a 2-acre parcel. The price to purchase it is listed at $6.8 million.

The property includes a salon, gym, home theater, sauna, game room, and elevator. While outside, there is enough parking to house four vehicles in the garage. You can also use the pool, basketball court, and the playground. There is also a guest house on the property.

There was news last year that the former basketball player was undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor, according to the NBA. The 56-year-old center played for 18 years in the NBA before retiring in 2009. He played for seven teams, including the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets (now the Brooklyn Nets), Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, and the Houston Rockets.

He played in eight NBA All-Star games and is currently ranked second in career blocks, behind the Houston Rockets’ Hakeem Olajuwon. One of the top defensive players in the league, he was the NBA’s top defensive player four times while earning three All-NBA selections.

Famously known for wagging his finger at opponents after rejecting their shots, he became known for his humanitarian work after leaving the basketball court. Mutombo speaks nine languages and has served on various boards. Through his organization, the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation, which he started in 1997, he helps the people of The Democratic Republic of the Congo. His foundation focuses on improving health, education, and quality of life for the people of Africa’s second-largest country.

Mutombo was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

There have been no recent updates on his health condition after the news of his brain tumor surfaced last fall.