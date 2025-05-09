TikTok Gone Wrong: High Schooler Shot Dead By Homeowner Following ‘Ding-Dong Ditch’ Prank

A Virginia homeowner is facing second-degree murder charges after he shot and killed an 18-year-old following a “ding-dong ditch” TikTok prank that went wrong, People reports.

Tyler Butler, 27, was arrested and charged after he allegedly “fired shots” at Michael Bosworth, Jr. and two other teenagers on May 3 in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, killing the social media user. Officers from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office were called to what was initially reported as a possible “residential burglary in progress” at approximately 3:00 a.m. Butler claimed the shots were fired after he suspected Bosworth and the two other teenagers were breaking into his property.

However, the surviving teens told the police they were recording a take on the popular “ding-dong ditch” TikTok prank, in which pranksters knock on someone’s door randomly, and then run away before they can respond. Investigators secured a video from one of the teens successfully pulling off the prank earlier that night.

According to NBC Washington, Bosworth was a senior at Massaponax High School who played lacrosse, football, and was on the wrestling team. The tragedy happened just hours before the senior prom.

Butler, who was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, faces additional charges including malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, however, charges weren’t initially filed due to an ongoing investigation.

Bosworth’s stepfather is described as “heartbroken” over the tragic incident.

Mixed reactions to the story have circulated on social media since the incident happened. Some are calling for justice for Butler, claiming if he were white, he may not have been arrested.

Others feel that at 18 years old, Bosworth should have known better. In a number of states, like Idaho, ding-dong-ditching can get pranksters in trouble. While it’s not illegal, if the prank escalates, residents can file misdemeanor harassment or disturbing the peace charges. In the state, a misdemeanor is punishable by a maximum of 6 months in county jail and a fine of $1,000.

