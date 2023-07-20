Dionne Warwick’s Anticipated Biopic And Gift Book On The Horizon

Dionne Warwick, 2023 Kennedy Center nominee and gospel music icon, is releasing a new gift book in collaboration with Harper Celebrate. The tentatively titled What the World Needs Now: Messages of Love and Hope (But No Advice Cause No One Listens Anyway) is scheduled to be released in January 2025.

Readers of the book will be treated to “heartfelt, humorous and wisdom-filled stories” that Ms. Warwick recalls from her decades-long professional career and enriched personal life. The full-color book hopes to inspire positivity to all who engage by including affirmations and “classic Dionne-isms.”

In a press release shared by SoulBounce, the legendary singer spoke about the chance to impart some of the understanding and savviness she’s developed over the years,

“Harper Celebrate is giving me an opportunity to give you an insight into my feelings about love, joy, hope and inspiration. Some quite serious and most with a touch of humor. I’m excited to share with all of you!”

Harper Celebrate is under global publisher HarperCollins Focus. The gift book imprint’s Vice President, Michael Aulisio, spoke of his excitement at partnering with the world-renowned artist and six-time Grammy winner.

“Dionne is an iconic figure in American music and culture,” Aulisio said.

“We’re thrilled that she’s bringing her distinctive voice to the page. Her signature sophistication, poignancy, and wit is electric.”

The news comes on the heels of the recent announcement that she will be honored by the Kennedy Center for her achievements in the musical arts. Warwick was “exceptionally happy” to be a part of this year’s cohort, posting to social media to confirm the award and relay her joy.

With a new biopic starring Teyana Taylor also in the works, Dionne Warwick’s storied career is embarking on a new era where she will continue to be celebrated and praised for her global impact.

