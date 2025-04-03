News by Kandiss Edwards Director Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture Is Placed On ‘Indefinite Leave’ National Museum of African American History and Culture is on "indefinite leave." Shanita Brackett current director of operations will step in as interim director.







Kevin Young, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, is on indefinite leave, according to The Washington Post.

The outlet obtained an internal email from Smithsonian Undersecretary for Museums and Culture Kevin Gover, stating that Young will be away for an “undetermined period.”

In his absence, Shanita Brackett, the museum’s director of operations, has been appointed interim director.

The reason for Young’s extended leave is unclear. He also serves as poetry editor for The New Yorker. The move coincides with the Trump administration’s ongoing attacks on organizations that celebrate African American history.

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 3, 2025

In March 2025, President Trump issued an executive order titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” targeting the Smithsonian Institution, which oversees the museum. He accused it of promoting “divisive, race-centered ideology,” aiming to prevent funding for exhibits or programs considered to degrade shared American values. This move was part of a broader campaign against what he termed “woke” ideology in cultural organizations.

Many view this action as an attempt to downplay the impact of racism and the contributions of Black Americans throughout U.S. history. They argued that the executive order sought to suppress recognition of Black history and could have a chilling effect on institutions studying it. ​

Leadership for the American Historical Association and 25 other organizations released a joint statement about the administration’s actions. The statement asserts that the museum allows America to reckon with and learn lessons from the past while simultaneously celebrating African Americans’ lengthy contributions to society.

“The stories that have shaped our past include not only elements that make us proud but also aspects that make us acutely aware of tragedies in our nation’s history. No person, no nation, is perfect, and we should all—as individuals and as nations—learn from our imperfections,” it read.

The statement also stressed the Trump administration’s attempts to “misrepresent the work of museums and the public’s engagement with their collections and exhibits. It also completely misconstrues the nature of historical work.”

The Smithsonian’s Secretary, Lonnie Bunch, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to presenting diverse narratives and maintaining scholarly integrity free from partisanship, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging all aspects of American history.

