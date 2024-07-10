Disney Dreamers Academy Opens Applications For 2025 Class

Only 100 aspiring leaders are chosen each year to participate in the highly coveted Disney Dreamers Academy. The career development program for high school students opened up applications for its 2025 cohort July 5. The chosen 100 will gather in the spring for a four-day event of professional development and inspiration.

Started through the legacy of the conglomerate’s founder, Walt Disney, the Disney Dreamers Academy champions teenagers from ages 13 to 19 to garner career tips and support as they flesh out their aspirations.

Selected attendees will be introduced to groundbreaking mentors across various fields, all present to connect with the Dreamers and help guide their goals. Workshops will be centered on helping establish career readiness and developing a wide-ranging skillset that makes them first-choice candidates for future positions. Practicing interviews, building a professional and creative network, and styling oneself for success are additional parts of the program. The dreamers come from diverse backgrounds, inspiring those of all identities to apply, whether they want to be doctors and scientists or artists and entrepreneurs.

The program aims to help attendees “harness the power” of their dreams, with guest speakers presenting ways to plan for their bright futures. Past speakers at the event include Marsai Martin, as the actress was the youngest person ever to produce a movie, at the age of 13. The entire experience challenges Dreamers to work toward their wildest ambitions and break down the fears that inhibit them. For those who recognize a young person’s potential in life, the ability to nominate a student is also available to grant them the prestigious opportunity.

As a special perk for the Dreamers, admission to Disney’s theme parks for attendees and their chaperones is included in the festivities. Disney encourages those who are optimistic and compassionate, with a positive mindset and intellectual curiosity, to apply. Applications are due on Oct. 31.

