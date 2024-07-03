Disruptors Summit Ambassador J. Sims Is A Mogul On The Rise

J. Sims is no ordinary media mogul. With his business endeavors ranging from agriculture to asset management, the BLACK ENTERPRISE Disruptors Summit Ambassador continues to break barriers in every sector.

J. Sims, an Atlanta native, became inspired by the “blueprint” of Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. He began MC Media Works, a media and marketing agency, with Southern University in 2009 to support emerging artists in the city. With successful clients such as Jagged Edge, Jacquees, and Funny Marco, Atlanta recognized Sims’ achievement by proclaiming Dec. 19, 2020, as MC Media Works Day.

His entrepreneurial spirit later led him to asset management. Sims Global Enterprises, Inc. (SGE) is a vast portfolio of businesses and investments with over 200 acres of land. The private equity firm is expanding one of the two Madame C.J. Walker shops and ensuring families build generational wealth by maintaining their land ownership.

Moreover, this priority of community and philanthropy bleeds into his family-based company, The Sims Farm LLC. The agricultural production business in Dorchester, South Carolina, has provided organic produce to its customers for over 100 years. Forever family-owned remains a part of its mission, as the farm also supports its local community with employment opportunities.

Sims also pours back into the next generation of future trailblazers as he continues growing his expansive empire. His new show, “The CEO Talk,” will feature interviews with top executives and business leaders in the Atlanta area. Furthermore, the series will partner with Kipp Academy to connect with students in educational episodes.

As for his future endeavors, Sims will collaborate with Kelli Sebi, daughter of Dr. Sebi, to develop organic produce boxes and establish a U.S. compound for health and wellness. Sims will continue his outreach and business ventures, centering on agriculture, sustainable living, and entrepreneurship for his growing community.

A disruptor in multiple capacities, Sims remains dedicated to scaling his portfolio while ensuring those around him have the resources and knowledge to excel in any avenue.

