Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman DJ Enuff Fired Amid Funkmaster Flex’s Slot Shuffle; Rappers Flock To Hot 97 In Support Fat Joe and DJ Khaled headed to 'the building' in disbelief over the news.







With DJ Enuff out at Hot 97 as Funkmaster Flex announces his new time slot, rappers headed to the station in disbelief about his firing.

The legendary DJ helped turn tables and blast Hip Hop through the airwaves of Hot 97. The DJ, whose real name is Ephrem Louis Lopez, Sr., made a post thanking his fans for “27 unforgettable years” as he approached his last day on Aug. 29.

“Today is my last day on Hot 97, but the music, memories, culture will keep living on,” shared the radio personality. “From early mornings to mid-days to afternoons & late-nights every moment behind them turntables has been a blessing. To all the listeners, the callers, the artist, the fans, you made it all matter. This chapter may be closing, but the journey continues. Make sure you tap in with me for my next adventure. With all my heart, thank you for riding with me.”

However, fans and A-list supporters alike were shocked at the news that his slot would scrapped as Funkmaster gained a new five-hour slot with the station. As the switch-up made headlines, Fat Joe and DJ Khaled had pulled up to the Hot 97 station.

Fat Joe told TMZ reporters on the scene that his phone was in a frenzy following the “sad” news.

“Its actually sad. I don’t know the politics of it, but the man been on here since 98.7 KISS. He been on Hot 97 for 27 years.”

He added, “They called me up last night…Camilo called me and said, ‘Yo, DJ, Enuff is on the radio at 12 it is his last day.’ So we just came through to support. I really don’t know politics behind anything that happened.”

Fat Joe also mentioned Funkmaster Flex’s own announcement of the “end of an era” for his current slot at Hot 97. The original host of the station’s rap program will keep spinning, but fans will also miss the man who once deejayed for the Notorious B.I.G.

Fat Joe and DJ Enuff go back decades as both became household names in Hip Hop and rap music culture. Khaled was also in the building as they tipped off a phenomenal run from the iconic DJ.

Nessa Nitty, New York DJ and wife of Colin Kaepernick, will now spin as the lead-up to Flex, holding it down from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The new schedule left no room for DJ Enuff to take part in the programming.

While the changes marks a new era for Hot97, Hip Hop enthusiasts remember the “OG” lineup that made New York radio a hub for rap.

RELATED CONTENT: Funkmaster Flex Announces Major Change At Hot 97