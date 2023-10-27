DJ Envy’s Former Business Partner Defends Him In Real Estate Scandal

Cesar Pina is finally breaking his silence about his “Real Estate RICO” scandal and making sure to defend DJ Envy’s honor.

Pina, a long-standing business associate of DJ Envy, was arrested last week on one count of wire fraud in an alleged investment fraud scheme worth millions of dollars, Entrepreneur reports. With Envy working so closely with Pina for years, the radio personality has become guilty by association after Pina’s arrest.

But as social media continues to make a mockery of DJ Envy and Pina’s alleged real estate scam, Pina likely went against his lawyer’s wishes by hopping on Instagram Live to clear the air.

During the nearly 25-minute live session, Pina maintained his innocence while seemingly admitting to owing people money. However, according to Pina (known as “Flipping NJ” on social media), if he goes to jail it’ll only take his accusers longer to get the money that’s owed to them.

Elsewhere, Pina denied any speculation into DJ Envy’s alleged involvement in the deals where people are owed money.

“DJ Envy was never in the room with me,” Pina said on the livestream. “DJ Envy has nothing to do with any of these 20 lawsuits of these people who are suing me. It f—ing sucks, bro. It pisses me off that all these people are bashing DJ Envy.”

Later during the stream, Pina seemingly mocked DJ Envy and his lawyer’s claims of being a victim of Cesar’s alleged scams.

“That’s the dumbest s— I ever heard in my life,” Pina said. “He’s not a victim. He was my partner, he was an investor.”

Pina is accused of frauding investors whom he promised to make big money on real estate deals in northern New Jersey. The accusations started online by someone Pina repeatedly called out during his livestream, Tony The Closer. Pina also called out Rick Ross and radio DJ Funk Flex for also making jokes about the alleged real estate fraud.

But the public accusations eventually led to 20 civil lawsuits Pina and his wife Jennifer are facing, Billboard reports. More than 30 investors have come forward, seeking over $40 million from Pina, according to one victim’s attorney.

Many are also wondering if DJ Envy was involved in any of the alleged scams considering how closely he worked alongside Cesar. Envy maintains his innocence.

