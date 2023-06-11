DJ Jazzy Jeff, Doug E Fresh & Charlie Mack To Make History With "Mixtape Live" Concert

There’s a history-making concert coming to celebrate hip hop’s 50th birthday that will celebrate those who laid the foundation for the art form.

Hip hop legends DJ Jazzy Jeff and Doug E Fresh have teamed up with veteran promoter/manager Charlie Mack for their one-night-only “Mixtape Live” event that brings together 50 pioneer MCs from the 1970s, 1980s & 1990s on one stage for a historical celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary.

Curated by the Grammy Award-winning DJ Jazzy Jeff, The Greatest Entertainer and Human Beatbox Doug E. Fresh, and Charlie Mack, an insider in the entertainment industry and longtime promoter and manager who helped introduce acts like Fresh Prince (aka Will Smith).

The “Mixtape Live” concert takes place on June 17, 2023, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic, New Jersey, and will feature 50 of the greatest hip-hop pioneers performing live on one stage with legendary DJ Kool Red Alert spinning on the ones and twos.

The “Mixtape Live” will showcase the likes of Sugar Hill Gang, Melly Mell & Scorpio of the Furious Five, Fearless Four, Roxanne Shante, Kurtis Blow, Cold Crush Brothers, Mc Shan, Peter Gunz, Positive K, Mr. Cheeks, Yo-Yo, EPMD, Chubb Rock, Monie Love, Lords of the Underground, Milk Dee, Onyx and many more.

The night will celebrate hip-hop’s influence in global mainstream culture and how the art form shaped numerous genres of music. Since its birth on August 11, 1973, in the rec room of an apartment building in the Bronx, hip-hop has evolved from a promising art to one of the biggest-selling formats in music and a leading force in worldwide culture.

With June being Black Music Month and to highlight Juneteenth and Father’s Day, this hip-hop concert will reach historic heights and break the Guinness Book of World Records by having 50 artists performing live on one stage and one night only. Joining in the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop “Mixtape Live” and hosts of the June 17th concert are legendary female radio hosts, Lady B of 107.9 WRNB, Patty Jackson & Mimi Brown of WDAS 105.3.

For tickets or more information on the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Mixtape Live, visit www.ticketsmasters.com or www.ppshows.com.

Press play below to hear Doug E Fresh, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Charlie Mack speak about the significance of the concert and tease what special guest appearances fans can expect.