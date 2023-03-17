DJ Khaled Makes His Showstopping Runway Debut with Supermodel Naomi Campbell

Grammy-winning producer DJ Khaled made an appearance at the Hugo Boss spring-summer 2023 fashion show in Miami earlier this week. But, instead of being in the audience, the producer stepped on the runway, making his fashion show debut as a walking model.

According to Complex, his runway debut took place on Wednesday night outside One Herald Plaza in the hot city. Dressed in a black Hugo Boss suit, he strutted with supermodel Naomi Campbell by his side as the two walked arm in arm.

The All We Do Is Win artist posted several photos of himself looking stylish on his Instagram account.

According to HipHopDX, several other high-profile figures appeared on the runway for the Hugo Boss show, including Pamela Anderson, Amber Valletta, Candice Swanepoel, and celebrity stylist Law Roach.

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that DJ Khaled recently signed with Def Jam to release new music on his We The Best recording label. Khaled spoke to HipHopDX about his career evolution since releasing his debut album in 2005.

“Looking back at my career, and thinking about when I first came out with my first album I think it was like 2005, and looking where I’m at in 2023 and I still see the same faces and the people I’m working together with is the biggest blessing in the world,” he said.

The father of two also made sure to acknowledge Bronx-bred hip-hop recording artist and close friend, Fat Joe, who has been instrumental in his career.

“My journey, I started off at Koch Records and shout out to brother Joey Crack,” he stated. “He brought me into Koch Records and we did a deal at Koch Records and he told them, ‘Look you gotta mess with this kid Khaled,’ and we ended up making history over there.”