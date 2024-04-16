DJ Mister Cee’s Cause Of Death Revealed

The hip-hop world went into mourning after it was announced that DJ Mister Cee died on April 10. The 57-year-old’s family has revealed his cause of death.

It was listed as a diabetes-related coronary artery and kidney disease as the cause of his death based on a report by the Medical Examiner of New York City. The family also released a statement regarding the reaction from fans, friends, and the hip-hop world when they learned of DJ Mister Cee’s death. The family also stated that funeral arrangements will be revealed soon.

“On behalf of the Lebrun, Wilson, and Calixte families, we want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support for our brother, uncle, and nephew Calvin “DJ Mister Cee” Lebrun in the wake of his untimely passing. It’s a huge loss for our entire family, the borough of Brooklyn and the entire Hip Hop Community. The Medical Examiner of NYC determined that his cause of death was Diabetes related coronary artery/kidney disease. Details about the public funeral service will be announced shortly. We ask that you please respect the family’s privacy during this extremely difficult time. Thank you,” the family said in a written statement to the media outlet.

“The Finisher” was first introduced to the hip-hop world when he debuted as the DJ for Brooklyn emcee Big Daddy Kane after meeting the lyricist in high school in the 1980s. While Kane was making his way crafting his lyrics into masterpieces, Mister Cee was perfecting his DJ skills before Kane released his debut album, “Long Live the Kane,” in 1988.

While continuing to build his legacy by producing records, performing worldwide, and DJing many events and parties through the years, he was a mainstay as a popular radio DJ. He worked for Hot 97, RADIO 103.9, Rock the Bells Radio, and 94.7 The Block until his untimely death.