DJ Polo, Of Old-School Hip-Hop Duo Kool G Rap & DJ Polo, Has Died

DJ Polo, the DJ for the hip-hop group Kool G Rap & DJ Polo, has died.

The sad announcement was made by DJ Polo’s official Instagram account and confirmed by a family member that the Juice Crew member died on July 27.

“It is with a heavy heart we mourn the loss of my father, the incredible DJ Polo 🤍🕊️

“He was not only a legend to the hip-hop community but also to his family and we celebrate his life and legacy now and forever.

“We would like to thank you all for your beautiful words and tributes — seeing the impact he made has been overwhelming and we are so grateful.”

Although the duo broke through the industry and released their first album, “Road to the Riches,” in 1989, Polo’s rhyming partner has yet to comment on his former DJ’s death publicly.

DJ Polo was a part of the famed New York City hip-hop collective The Juice Crew. Born Thomas Pough, the artist was down with the leaders of the Juice Crew, Marley Marl, one of the most prominent and influential music producers in hip-hop, and Mr. Magic, who at that time was a radio personality at WBLS in New York. The collective included such notables as MC Shan, Craig G, Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, Roxanne Shante, Tragedy, and Masta Ace. The collective released one of the first known “posse” records when they debuted “The Symphony” in 1988.

Kool G Rap and DJ Polo released three albums together before the duo went their separate ways. There was 1989’s “Road to the Riches,” 1990’s “Wanted: Dead or Alive,” and 1992’s “Live and Let Die.” DJ Polo released a solo project, “Polo’s Playhouse,” in 1998. The album featured Roxanne Shante, Ice T, Mele Mel, Scorpio, and Biz Markie, among other artists.