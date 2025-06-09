Spinderella To Headline Euphoria Weekend At Jamaica’s Princess Resorts

DJ Spinderella will return to the big stage to headline Princess Resort’s “Euphoria Weekend” in Jamaica.

Most ’90s hip-hop fans know Spinderella from the iconic rap group Salt-N-Pepa, which included fellow members Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton.

According to Parade, “Euphoria Weekend” will take place across the Prince Senses The Mangrove and Princess Grand Jamaica from June 25 to 29. Deemed the “ultimate celebration of glamour and island vibrance,” the event will also feature celebrity appearances, including Miss Universe Jamaica, to help showcase the country’s beauty.

“We are thrilled to host Euphoria Weekend in collaboration with Miss Universe Jamaica and the Jamaica Tourist Board. This event is a true celebration of everything that makes Jamaica extraordinary – its vibrant culture, world-class music, wellness experiences, and incredible fashion. It’s an honor to welcome guests from around the world to experience the island’s beauty in such a dynamic and unforgettable way,” Marc Pelfort, regional director of sales & marketing for Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica, said in a statement.

Spinderella will not be the only one showing off her skills: DJs D-Nice, Kiss, and M.O.S. are also scheduled to perform. The ’90s hitmaker will start the festivities off an “Illusion Welcome Party,” complete with Jamaican delights and delicacies—and the Caribbean sunset to match.

The Brooklyn native is already a legend, thanks to a decades-long career. Salt-N-Pepa rose to the top of the charts with their 1987 track “Push It,” which remains a timeless hit. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last November.

Although the rest of the group will be MIA from Jamaica, Spinderella will hold down the 1s and 2s, Caribbean-style. Packages remain available on Princess Resort’s website.

RELATED CONTENT: Controversial Celebration Costs Cali Teen Her Track Championship