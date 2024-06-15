Webbie’s DJ Kills Wife And Himself After Complaining Online About Working With Rapper

The DJ of hip-hop recording artist Webbie has reportedly killed his wife and himself after he complained online that working with the rapper was a “living hell.”

According to Hot 107.9, Natorius “Torry” Brown, who also used the moniker DJ T Gutta, fatally shot his wife, Kalisha Seddens-Dunn, who was discovered dead at the scene, then reportedly shot himself. He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition before later dying. The shooting took place in Powder Springs, Georgia, on June 9.

AllHipHop reported that they obtained a written statement about the incident from Powder Springs Police Department Captain J.W. Holcombe:

“I can confirm that Natorius Brown died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds after killing Kalisha Seddens-Dunn. I am being told that he went by that name [T Gutta] when performing.”

Before the DJ committed the murder/suicide, he wrote an extensive Facebook post bashing Webbie for not paying him. He also wrote that he took on many duties while working with the rapper. He stated he had to be “a driver, a dr, a security, a PR, a babysitter, booking Agent, a referee, a counselor, a road manger, and a list of other things.”

He called Webbie out for failure to pay him, stunting his professional growth, and creating a hostile work environment.

“I did all that sh** with a smile on my face in front of thousands every night, but i was dying inside. All the times he had seizures on the planes, on stages in the hotels, who y’all think was there? Me! Becuz his family ain’t wanna deal with him, or nobody on our team wanted to deal with him but me!”

T Gutta also expressed that although he worked with Webbie for 10 years, he anticipated that things would get better in the future.

The couple leaves behind three children.

