Ye Accused Of Bragging About Sexual Encounter With A-List Celebrity For 3 Hours In Lawsuit Filed By Former Assistant

Recording artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was hit with a lawsuit from his former assistant alleging sexual harassment, breach of contract, wrongful termination, and a hostile work environment. Page Six has reported that in that suit, the “Late Registration” rapper allegedly bragged about having a sexual encounter with an A-list celebrity that lasted for three hours due to it being fueled by Viagra.

Lauren Pisciotta claims in her lawsuit that when she was working as Ye’s assistant the fashion designer sent her sexually explicit texts and videos. She said she was terminated shortly after. She revealed that one of the messages she claimed he sent via text said, “One time I took Viagra and f**ked [A-list celebrity] for three hours. Not sure why that thought came to me.”

She also brought up another text she allegedly received from Ye stating, “l just thinking back to the bowling alley thinking of what the headline could have been Ye arrested for f**king the s**t out of his assistant on the bowling alley floor.”

The paperwork states, “This text was especially offensive since it suggested or insinuated that Plaintiff wanted to have sex with Defendant and actually had sexual intercourse with Defendant, when in fact she did not want to do so and never indeed did so.”

Pisciotta also alleges that she was sent video clips of a sexual nature from Ye. In one of the clips, she claims Ye is seen having sex with someone who worked at his fashion company, Yeezy. Another clip purportedly shows a model performing oral sex on him.

The Washington Post reported that Ye’s publicist denied the allegations and gave a statement to the media outlet.

“In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected.”

The first hearing in the case is slated to take place on Oct. 1 at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse.

RELATED CONTENT: Kanye West Sued For Discrimination Against Black Employees