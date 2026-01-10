Entertainment by Ahsan Washington ‘Lord Give Me A Sign’: 7 DMX Songs That Give Religious Vibes Nearly five years after his death, DMX will be formally recognized for the gospel he delivered through his artistic work and personal testimony.







Earl “DMX” Simmons used his Hip-Hop platform to deliver both fierce music and transparent spiritual testimony. Before his internal struggles gained mainstream attention, the Mount Vernon-born rapper seamlessly interwove faith throughout his music and public persona. DMX had a practice of starting concerts with prayer and ending albums with spoken words that were divine and spiritually redeeming.

Due to the significant spiritual elements that DMX embodies, the late Hip-Hop icon will receive posthumous ministerial ordination in New York, as recently reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE. Almost five years after his death in April 2021, DMX will be formally recognized for the gospel he delivered through his artistic work and personal testimony.

The ordination will take place at Foster Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Tarrytown, New York, Jan. 10. Here are seven DMX songs that are so spiritually laced, they come across as sermons rather than hip-hop hits.

‘Lord Give Me A Sign‘

DMX delivers a heartfelt prayer through “Lord Give Me a Sign,” which merges gospel elements with the rawness of Hip-Hop. The second single from “Year of the Dog…Again” (2006) shows X’s spiritual evolution through his challenging times. The song begins with a prayer that calls upon Jesus Christ and scripture to find guidance through life’s difficulties.

‘Slippin’‘

“Slippin'” is a personal track from DMX’s 1998 album, “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood.” The song tells a personal story about pitfalls, failure, and the unbreakable will to recover. The track functions as a serious sermon about suffering and demonstrating how faith and determination help people advance. “Slippin'” contains some of X’s most liberating and sermon-like verses.

‘Ready to Meet Him‘

In this track, DMX gives a prayer-like reflection on the afterlife while facing mortality and questioning his faith. The song appears in DMX’s early music catalog and takes the form of spoken prayer synced with musical beats. The song delivers a message about being prepared for the afterlife while encouraging listeners to evaluate their spiritual condition, which reflects fundamental pulpit teachings.

Prayer Skits Across Albums — Spoken Word Altars

DMX includes spoken prayers in his Prayer skits, which appear on multiple albums starting with “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot” (e.g., “Prayer II,” “Prayer III”). Through these interludes, DMX demonstrates his deep spirituality by using his music releases as a form of ministry.

‘I Miss You‘

The song “I Miss You” functions as a hymn dedicated to those who have passed away. The song “I Miss You” features DMX delivering a heartfelt tribute and lament that explores loss, memory, and grace together with Faith Evans. “The Great Depression” album (2002) includes this single as one of its most deeply emotional and spiritual tracks. Through Faith Evans’s recitation of “Amazing Grace,” the song becomes a modern-day hymn, which creates a deep dialogue between God and the singer about lost loved ones and the possibility of redemption.

‘Let Me Fly‘

The track “Let Me Fly” from DMX’s “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot” (1998) merges aggression with moments of revelation. The song shares a message of weakness and urgency while seeking liberation and tranquility. It contrasts harsh reality with spiritual aspirations in the same way religious leaders motivate church members.

‘The Convo‘

“The Convo” features DMX and his spiritual alter ego in a conversation with God. DMX performs both parts of the dialogue to provide an original viewpoint about decision-making, consequences, and the path to salvation. The song is arranged to play during the final moments on “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.”

