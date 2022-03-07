DMX’s Fiancée: ‘I Haven’t Moved On’ Since Rapper’s Death

The shocking heart attack and then the death of hip-hop artist and actor DMX last April affected not only the hip-hop world and Hollywood but had a profound effect on the rapper’s fiancee.

Although it’s been 11 months, Desiree Lindstrom recently shared that she hasn’t “moved on” since he died.

According to People, Lindstrom, the mother of DMX’s 5-year-old son Exodus, is still struggling with the grief of losing him almost a year after he died. She recently appeared on a podcast, “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper,” to talk about how her life has been the past 11 months without her fiancee. She goes into detail with the host about the battle for DMX’s estate and how her son is coping with his father’s death.

She tells Harper, “I haven’t moved on. It’s hard, you know? It’s really hard. I just take it minute by minute. Some people say you could take it day by day, but it’s second by second. My life changed so fast [in] the blink of an eye.”

She also mentions that Exodus is fighting stage-three kidney disease, and his condition is currently stable.