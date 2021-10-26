DMX’s Three Eldest Sons Appointed Temporary Co-Administrators of His Estate

Following the death of rapper and actor DMX, who passed away earlier this year at 50, three of his children were appointed to oversee his finances.

The Ruff Ryders member died on April 9, and it’s been revealed that the finances of the oft-troubled entertainer weren’t as fruitful as people anticipated based on his career accomplishments. Almost immediately, due to DMX having close to 15 children, a dispute erupted between family members.

According to Page Six, on Friday a judge ruled that DMX’s three eldest sons will be managing his estate as temporary co-administrators.

A statement was released on Monday that “DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons’ oldest sons, Xavier Simmons, Sean Simmons, and Tacoma Simmons, have been appointed temporary co-administrators of the estate of Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons pursuant to a decision of the Westchester Surrogates Court today. They will now exclusively manage the affairs of the father’s “estate.”

It was also reported that the estate of DMX has retained the services of entertainment attorney Ron Sweeney of Ron Sweeney and Co. to handle all entertainment-related matters exclusively. Herb Nass is the attorney for ‘Earl Simmons’ estate and will work with the sons as co-administrators.

Last week, the New York Post reported that a Georgia woman, Raven Barmer-Simmons, came forward to claim that she is DMX’s child and asked to be included in his estate. Nass said that all 15 people claiming to be DMX’s children would be asked to submit to DNA testing to prove paternity.

Earl Simmons, better known as DMX, was hospitalized following a reported heart attack and died on April 9, a week after being admitted. The rapper was reportedly on life support in a “vegetative state” when he was admitted to the hospital.

DMX had an extensive battle with drug addiction, and the Yonkers emcee had been open about his struggles. His drug use began at 14 when a “mentor” introduced a young Simmons to crack cocaine.

A mural honoring the rapper/actor was drawn and unveiled in July. According to TMZ, the mural of DMX was designed by NYC artist Floyd Simmons, who is not related to DMX. The art was displayed on a wall near the Calcagno Homes on School Street, the public housing complex where DMX once lived.