News by Kandiss Edwards Kamala Harris To Release Book Chronicling Her '107 Days' Campaign For Presidency '107 Days' offers a behind-the-scenes look at her journey as the Democratic presidential nominee following President Joe Biden's abrupt withdrawal last year.







Former Vice President Kamala Harris’ book on her 2024 presidential run will released September 23.

The book’s title,107 Days refers to Harris’s 2024, swift and historic presidential campaign. Published by Simon & Schuster, the memoir offers behind-the-scenes look at her journey as the Democratic presidential nominee following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal last year.

In a video announcement shared July 31, Harris described her run as “intense, high-stakes and deeply personal.”

“Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days, and with candor and reflection, I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey,” she added. “I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what it will take to move forward.”

Harris became the first woman of color to run for president from a major party, though she ultimately lost the general election.

She remarked on the historic nature of the campaign, “Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for President of the United States. 107 days traveling the country, fighting for our future—the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.”

“In writing this book, one truth kept coming back to me: sometimes, the fight takes a while,” Harris said. “But I remain full of hope, and I remain clear-eyed.”

In a press release, Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp called Harris “an American leader.”

“107 DAYS captures the drama of running for president better than just about anything I’ve read. It’s one of the best works of political nonfiction Simon & Schuster has ever published,” Karp said. “It’s an eyewitness contribution to history and an extraordinary story.”

The announcement comes alongside Harris’s confirmation that she will not run for governor of California in 2026. However, rumors of a potential 2028 presidential bid continue. She is expected to launch a book tour this fall, including an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, her first televised interview since the election.

107 Days follows Harris’s 2019 memoir, The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, which chronicled her rise from prosecutor to senator to vice president.

