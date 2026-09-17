photo credit: pexels BE Global by Sidnee Michelle New Documentary Spotlights Black-Owned Businesses In Bermuda The documentary examines what the department described as the “resilience and evolution of Black enterprise” in Bermuda.







A new documentary highlights the history and experiences of Black-owned businesses in Bermuda, documenting the challenges, accomplishments, and evolution of Black entrepreneurship across the island, The Royal Gazette reports.

Black Businesses in Bermuda: Trials, Tribulations, Triumphs, produced by Marq Rodriguez with research and support from Meredith Ebbin, features established entrepreneurs alongside newer ventures. The film previewed in July and is now available online through Bermuda’s Department of Culture.

The documentary examines what the department described as the “resilience and evolution of Black enterprise” in Bermuda, bringing together business owners and economic leaders to discuss the role Black entrepreneurs have played in the island’s development.

Among those featured are Marico Thomas, president of the Bermuda Chamber of Commerce; Donna Pearman; Tamara Richardson, co-founder and chief executive of the People’s Pharmacy; and economist Craig Simmons.

Owen Darrell, Bermuda’s minister of tourism, transport, culture, and sport, said the documentary also provides an opportunity to recognize the historical contributions of Black business owners.

“Black businesses have played an important role in shaping Bermuda’s economic, social, and cultural landscape,” Darrell said.

“This documentary allows us to recognize the determination and achievements of generations of Black entrepreneurs, while ensuring that these important stories are preserved and shared with future generations,” he added.

By documenting those experiences, the project provides viewers with a look at the role Black entrepreneurship has played in Bermuda’s economic and cultural history, as well as the challenges business owners have encountered along the way.

Black Businesses in Bermuda: Trials, Tribulations, Triumphs is available to watch through the Bermuda Department of Culture’s YouTube channel.

RELATED CONTENT: Bermuda Launches First-Ever National LGBTQ+ Survey, ‘This Is About Listening’