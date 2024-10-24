Lifestyle by Jeroslyn JoVonn Bermuda Art Month Amplifies Its Rich Culture and History With Exhibits, Tours, And Tastings Bermuda Tourism Authority takes us inside the burgeoning Bermuda Art Month.







The month of October is taking on new significance in Bermuda as the island nation celebrates its second annual Art Month.

BLACK ENTERPRISE received an exclusive introduction to the growing event, featuring art exhibitions, walking tours, Bacardi tastings, and sip-and-paint sessions inside a shimmering centuries-old cave. Launched in 2023, Bermuda Art Month: A Celebration of Culture, Creativity, and Connection features a diverse array of events that captures the essence of Bermuda’s vibrant artistic spirit.

Bermuda Tourism Authority curated a special itinerary of captivating art tours, thought-provoking panel discussions, elevated exhibits, and interactive art sessions in stunning Bermudian locations for the sole purpose of demonstrating how the island’s scenic venues serve as a canvas for creativity to thrive.

I had the pleasure of enjoying a pleasant three-night stay at Bermuda’s Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. For over a century, the iconic “Pink Palace” has welcomed elite travelers from around the world, earning its reputation for elegance, exceptional hospitality, and outstanding quality.

More than just a hotel, Hamilton Princess is also a stunning walking museum featuring a remarkable art collection displayed throughout its common areas, with works by renowned artists such as Henri Matisse, Andy Warhol, and Pablo Picasso. Offering a self-guided art tour that showcases iconic names in modern art at every corner, the Hamilton Princess is the ideal place to stay during Bermuda Art Month.

My visit to the Masterworks Museum of Bermuda introduced me to its latest exhibit NOT ALL HAS TO BE AS I WAS, by the remarkable Bermudian artist Gherdai Hassell. This contemporary showcase tells Bermuda’s story through art, featuring Hassell’s captivating painted portraits blended with various materials. The exhibit also includes her collaborations with fellow Bermudian artists and selections from the Masterworks Permanent Collection. Addressing themes of gender, identity, and Bermudian heritage, the exhibition reflects on the island’s history of Spanish and British rule, as well as the diverse cultural backgrounds of descendants of slaves and early settlers.

Pieces in the exhibit from the museum’s permanent collection feature works by artists native to Bermuda or inspired by their time on the island. Highlights include Nude in a Garden (c. 1950s) by Bermudian artist Charles Lloyd Tucker (1913–1971), and an intimate drawing by renowned artist Georgia O’Keeffe (1887–1986), who visited Bermuda in the springs of 1933 and 1934 while recovering from depression. A standout piece in the exhibit is Gherdai Hassell’s The Bermuda Onion, symbolizing the island’s history as a significant onion exporter and the metaphor of peeling back layers to reveal more profound meaning. A separate exhibit, The Descendants of Summer, features documentary-style photographs that beautifully capture the diverse essence of life in Bermuda.

Our next stop was the Bermuda National Gallery, where we toured the Bermuda Biennial Exhibition. Since its inception in 1994, this open call for Bermudian artists and island residents has been a cornerstone of Bermuda’s contemporary art scene. This year’s theme, “Places, Presence & Poetics: An Unpacking”, features 32 artworks by 25 artists showcasing various scales and mediums. The exhibition offers a powerful glimpse into the themes captivating artists today. Gherdai Hassell’s Organic Waters is among the featured artists, further underscoring her prominent role in Bermuda’s contemporary art landscape.

I had the pleasure of joining two walking tours led by Bermudian historian Kristin White, who provided an in-depth look at Bermuda’s art scene and how Black artists uplift and support one another in a country with a history of segregation. The tour explored the stories of the Gombey dancers, Sally Bassett and Mary Prince, who have inspired influential works by local Black artists. Bermuda also honors Mary Prince with a national holiday, making it the only country in the world to celebrate and recognize a Black woman with such a distinction on Mary Prince Day.

We also learned about the challenges many contemporary artists face when commissioned for public works. One such artist, Shanna Hollis, carefully considered her approach when asked to create a mural in the historic St. George’s town square. Inspired by her brother, fellow painter Nashon Hollis, Shanna embraced the opportunity to involve the community in her work. The resulting mural is a tribute to Bermuda’s rich history, spanning time.

Art is best enjoyed on a full stomach with a great drink, and Bermuda has visitors covered.

Art Month coincides with the Taste of Bermuda festival, held from September 30 to October 2, celebrating the island’s diverse eateries and showcasing local culinary talent. We enjoyed attending The Art of the Pour Bartending Competition at Bacardi Headquarters in Hamilton, where 15 of Bermuda’s top bars and restaurants competed for Bermuda’s Best Cocktail.

The Wild Herbs N Plants Foraging Tour with Doreen Williams offered an immersive and refreshing experience, introducing us to Bermuda’s edible wild plants and healing properties. We sampled fresh fennel, prickly pears, and grapes. Afterward, Ms. Doreen treated us to a beachside, all-vegan lunch. Her homemade spread included pumpkin spice donuts, shortbread cookies, fresh chips and salsa, and natural juice made by hand. We wrapped up the trip with well-deserved relaxation on the stunning Cooper’s Island beach.

Our final night was truly memorable as we went to Grotto Bay for a captivating Sip and Paint session inside a stunning, illuminated cave. While enjoying smooth R&B and reggae, we sipped white wine, snacked on sandwiches, and received expert guidance from Bermuda’s own Alshanté Foggo. Thanks to her help, I transformed my preschool-level painting into a piece I’d be proud to hang on my wall.

By sharing my personalized itinerary, I hope to remind you that Bermuda has so much more to offer than just pink sand beaches and Swizzles—though you can enjoy both while immersing yourself in the island’s vibrant art scene. Bermuda Art Month invites locals and international visitors to immerse themselves in the island’s spirited artistic culture and heritage. This month-long event fosters collaboration between local artists, galleries, and cultural institutions, all united by a shared passion for art, culture, and creativity. Attendees can deepen their appreciation of Bermuda’s culture through educational workshops, diverse exhibits, and connections with fellow art lovers. Plan your visit next October as the island establishes Art Month as a cherished annual tradition on its cultural calendar.

RELATED CONTENT: Level 3 Travel Advisory Issued For Egypt Due To Increased Risk Of Terrorism