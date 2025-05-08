News by Sharelle B. McNair US Education Secretary Dragged For Embarrassing Grammatical Errors In Letter To Harvard The approximate 1000-word letter from McMahon was an attempt to scathe Harvard for its admissions policies, staffing protocols, and leadership as a whole.







US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has been dragged by social media and editors for apparent grammatical errors in a letter sent to Harvard University outlining criteria for the school to receive federal grants, Economic Times reported.

What was supposed to be a scathing letter to Harvard’s president, Dr. Alan Garber, is being chopped and screwed for extreme errors. The approximately 1,000-word letter from President Donald Trump’s secretary pick attempted to blast the Ivy League institution for its admissions policies, staffing protocols, and leadership as a whole and, as a result, said federal grants would be halted. “Receiving such taxpayer funds is a privilege, not a right,” she wrote, while accusing the school of misusing government funds for illicit activities.

“Given these and other concerning allegations, this letter is to inform you that Harvard should no longer seek GRANTS from the federal government since none will be provided.”

As the letter went on and was made public on social media, critics jumped at the opportunity to denounce McMahon’s comments. Investigative reporter Roger Sollenberger even wondered if she used A1 – as a play on her confusing artificial intelligence (AI) with the well-known steak sauce. “Did you use A1 to write this,” he said.

The Independent‘s White House correspondent, Andrew Feinberg, tapped in, alleging the person who wrote the letter “is barely literate.” Podcaster Fred Wellman inquired about the age of the person behind the pen. “Did a high school kid write this? You’re the Secretary of ‘Education,’ and this is a chaotic mess of bad grammar and illiterate rambling,” he wrote.

“You poked the bear, and you’re too stupid to even know it.”

As the letter appeared to be red-lined by Harvard themselves, there was no confirmation behind the claim until a social media user known as @dougwahl1 confirmed to Snopes that he made the corrections. His post stating,” HARVARD WON THIS ROUND!,” has over five million views.

The “corrected” letter also failed to appear on Harvard’s website or any other official social media accounts.

Despite McMahon’s errors and attacks on Harvard, Garber has continued to double down on taking a stance against Trump’s threats and accusations of anti-semitism. “We will continue to fight hate with the urgency it demands as we fully comply with our obligations under the law,” he responded.

“That is not only our legal responsibility. It is our moral imperative.”

