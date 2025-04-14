News by Sharelle Burt A.1. Sauce Brand Has Last Laugh After DOE Secretary Linda McMahon Confuses With A.I. It wasn’t too long after McMahon's remarks went viral that the popular steak sauce brand jumped in to promote the importance of education at the early stages.







Secretary of Education Linda McMahon openly confused artificial intelligence (A.I.) with the Kraft Heinz’s A.1. sauce brand, and the company is getting in on the jokes, USA Today reported.

The former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) made the mix-up while speaking at the ASU+GSV Summit April 8 with a focus on innovation in the education sector — mixing them up twice. “There is a school system that is going to start making sure that first graders and even pre-k have A1 teaching every year starting that far down in the grades,” she said the first time.

The 76-year-old then repeated it after sounding excited about kids being “sponges.” “It wasn’t all that long ago ‘we’re gonna have internet in our school’ now okay, let’s see A1,” McMahon continued.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon accidentally says 'A1' instead of 'AI' pic.twitter.com/o6eMUBMJST — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 9, 2025

It wasn’t too long after the remarks went viral that the popular steak sauce brand jumped in to promote the importance of education at the early stages. The brand posted an image on its Instagram page with the caption, “You heard her. Every school should have access to A.1.” The bottle was labeled “For educational purposes only.”

Social media fans jumped in on the joke, poking fun at the former wrestling executive for her mistake. “Was she sauced?,” @leftcoastbabe wrote. Another person posted an augmented photo, using A.I., showing McMahon watching students pour the sauce, mocking a science experiment.

Another user on Instagram, @daniellemillerkale, commented on the brand’s post saying, “My husband wants a bottle for his desk. He teaches middle school, at least until they replace him with A.1.”

The joke was a nice distraction from the issues facing the Department of Education (DOE) after President Donald Trump announced he wants the agency “closed immediately” shortly after McMahon was confirmed. The move resulted in massive layoffs.

According to Fast Company, Heinz is known for clever marketing efforts to support trending novelties. During the success of the live-action Barbie movie, the company released a neon pink Barbie-cue sauce. When pop star Taylor Swift was seen cheering on her NFL boyfriend, fans started to wonder how she eats her chicken fingers, prompting Heinz to release a Swiftie-inspired ranch dressing.

However, this is the first time, allegedly, Heinz poked fun at a political figure.

