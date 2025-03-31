Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Doechii Emphasizes The ’Necessity’ Of Women In Music As She Accepts Billboard ‘Women Of The Year’ Award Doechii remarked how women are just as critical as men are to the music industry.







Doechii believes the future of the music industry lies in amplifying women’s voices. The musician spoke up on the importance of representation while accepting the Billboard Women of the Year award.

While accepting her latest award at the Billboard Women In Music event on March 29, the rapper touched on her career trajectory thus far before emphasizing why women are a “necessity” in the industry. Doechii previously won Billboard’s Rising Star award in 2023.

“I cannot believe it was just two years ago I stood on this stage right here and accepted the Billboard Rising Star Award,” she remarked.

“I had literally performed so hard I danced my shoes off and had to hop up to the mic,” she recalled of her performances of “Persuasive” and “Crazy,” smiling. “And here I am. That moment reflects how I approach my career –- always go full out, always go hard and always be fab.”

The event began in 2007 and sought to promote women making groundbreaking music while championing the industry. With this new title, Doechii also noted how the event amplifies women’s voices in music.

“I stand here as a fierce ally,” exclaimed the 26-year-old. “That word is a key reason there is a Billboard Women in Music…This event was created out of a necessity. That word, necessity, is important. My mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, was a space I created out of necessity. A space where I could feel seen, heard, and connect with other people through experiences.”

Doechii has already had a monumental year. With a “Best Rap Album” Grammy win for her EP “Alligator Bites Never Heal” alongside a new Top 10 hit with “Anxiety,” her growing list of accolades tracks for the Top Dawg artist.

However, sexism and lack of inclusion remain prevalent within the entertainment industry and society at large. Despite this, Doechii believes initiatives like Billboard’s are critical to fighting these issues.

“This is our motherf–king night to rightfully come together to acknowledge each other, support each other and to celebrate,” she said. “We are the creators, we are the executives, we are the innovators who are just as central to this industry as the men. Clock it.”

At a time when DEI remains at risk, Doechii is using her platform to advocate for its importance. Furthermore, she hopes to continue her role as a creative force in music alongside other women trailblazing their own paths.

