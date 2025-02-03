Beyoncé, Doechii, Kendrick Lamar Make Black History At The Grammys

The 2025 Grammys saw Black artists win big during its awards ceremony Feb. 2. Beyoncé, Doechii, and Kendrick Lamar took home top awards for their momentous year in music.

Beyoncé continued her trailblazing effort to reclaim country music with her 2024 LP Cowboy Carter. Ahead of the ceremony, she took home her first ever Grammy for the genre, winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II Most Wanted” featuring Miley Cyrus. Appearing shocked, she graced the stage to express her gratitude and remind artists that genres should never limit their art.

However, the records kept breaking for the most decorated Grammy winner in history. During the live ceremony at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, Beyoncé also won Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter.

“I feel very full and very honored. It’s been many, many years,” expressed the singer, referencing the long-time snubbing she faced in the category of Album of the Year, which she also won that night.

“I want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, [for] all of the hard work. I want to dedicate this to [Linda] Martell. And I hope we just keep pushing forward and opening doors.”

In a full sweep, Kendrick Lamar took home the Grammy in every award he was nominated for. The “Not Like Us” rapper took home Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year, all for the chart-topping diss record. The accomplishment also broke the record for a rap song with the most Grammy wins.

The monumental night was also a big won for women in rap. For her debut project, Alligators Bites Never Heal, Doechii became the third woman in the awards’ history to win Best Rap Album. In her speech, the Best New Artist nominee encouraged young Black girls to keep pursuing their craft.

Other Black artists that took home awards include Muni Long, Lucky Daye, and Sza for R&B songs and performances. NxWorries, a rap duo comprised of Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge, tied with Avery*Sunshine for Best Progressive R&B Album. Furthermore, Chris Brown also secured his second trophy, earning Best R&B Album for 11:11.

Grammy darling Samara Joy also took home two awards that evening in the Jazz categories. Alicia Keys was also in attendance to receive the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. The acclaimed singer and advocate won Best Musical Theater Album as well for her Broadway show Hell’s Kitchen.

The ceremony also featured a tribute to Quincy Jones and his outstanding legacy in the music industry. Will Smith spoke on the mega-producer’s impact while singers Stevie Wonder, Cynthia Erivo, and Janelle Monae performed some of his greatest hits.

The night proved to be one of Black excellence and recognition, as these groundbreaking artists continue to make history and set the stage for this era of music.

