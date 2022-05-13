Dogfish Head Miami Partners with Chris Bosh to Launch ‘Bosh Blonde’ Beer in Celebration of the Brewpub’s One Year Anniversary

In celebration of its first anniversary, Dogfish Head Miami has teamed up with entrepreneur, philanthropist and NBA Hall of Famer Chris Bosh to release a limited-edition brew, “Bosh Blonde” on Sunday, May 22.

The special beer, dreamed into existence by long-time friends Chris Bosh and Dogfish Head Founder and Brewer Sam Calagione, will be released at noon to kick start the anniversary festivities.

Dogfish Head Miami made a grand entrance into Wynwood one year ago, bringing the national brand’s off-centered, innovative and creative culture to the similarly artistic city of Miami. Since its opening, the brewery has provided locals and visitors alike a place to enjoy innovative beers, local food, music and art through activations and impressive beer collaborations, and Dogfish Head Miami’s One Year Anniversary Celebration will be no different.

Bosh and Calagione share a love for the brewing process and wanted to come together to create a one-of-a-kind beer that speaks to Miami locals through infused flavors. Brewed with Florida-grown oranges and fresh squeezed sugar cane juice, the “Bosh Blonde” ale exudes the essence of South Florida leisure: easy drinking with a citrus twist meant to be shared with family and friends. The can itself is designed to reflect the coming together of Chris Bosh and Dogfish Head Miami with vibrant colors and artistic sketches that nod to music, beer and basketball of course.

“We are thrilled to commemorate our one year anniversary with this special collaboration,” said Calagione.

“Chris Bosh is not only a good friend and fellow beer lover, but he is committed to giving back to the Miami community through various organizations. This refreshing brew will not only benefit a local non-profit, but is sure to please the palate with its crisp, citrusy flavor.”

Open to the public, guests can join the celebration to taste the new “Bosh Blonde,” indulge in a special menu of tasty “Bosh Bites” based on Chris Bosh’s favorite foods as well as live music throughout the day, and more. Limited-edition hats will also be available for sale at the event, and the first 20 people in line to buy the beer will get a free hat. Meet and greets with Chris Bosh will be exclusively available for a limited number of Dogfish Head Miami’s Off-Centered Society members. Guests who want to join the meet and greet but aren’t an Off-Centered Society member, can sign up in person at Dogfish Head Miami and then send an email to ocshelp@dogfish.com to receive a secret event link to register for one of the limited meet and greet spots.

The “Bosh Blonde” will be available exclusively at Dogfish Head Miami both on draft and in four pack 16 ounce cans for $16 each starting at noon on Sunday, May 22. A portion of proceeds from sales of “Bosh Blonde” will be donated to Refresh Miami, a local non-profit organization with a mission to educate, inspire, connect and grow the Miami tech and startup community.

To pair with the refreshing, citrusy blonde ale, Chris Bosh and Dogfish Head Miami have also curated a Bosh Bites Menu, featuring barbecue dishes with a “Bosh Blonde” twist, incorporating the actual beer into each dish seamlessly. Guests can indulge in menu items including the Bosh Blonde BBQ Pork Slider topped with a vinegar-based slaw, BBQ sauce made with Bosh Blonde and sweet pickles packed into a toasted brioche bun; the Burger Slider topped with bacon jam, spicy pimento cheese, potato stix, shredded lettuce and shaved onions and the Baked Mac & Cheese Empanada, a warm and crispy empanada, stuffed with mac and cheese made with a Bosh Blonde cheese sauce. To finish off the menu on a sweet note, Bosh and Dogfish have created the Bosh Blonde Ice Cream with toasted coconut, pineapple and guava caramel sauce.

For more about Dogfish Head Miami, including hours of operation and upcoming events, please visit www.dogfishmiami.com, or follow @dogfishmiami on Instagram and Facebook.