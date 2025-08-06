News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Pet Dogs Are Now Recognized As Family Members In New York Nan DeBlase sued a man for damages after witnessing her son's dog killed when he drove past a stop sign







Pet dogs are typically viewed as family members to some people, and now, after a recent New York judge’s ruling, so do the courts.

According to The New York Post, a Brooklyn judge ruled in favor of Nan DeBlase, who sued a driver who ran over her son’s pet dog in 2023 for emotional distress after she witnessed the pet’s death. In most cases, pets are considered possessions, but Supreme Court Judge Aaron Maslow stated that DeBlase is entitled to damages due to what she went through when she saw the driver, Mitchell Hill, mow down her pet dachshund, Duke.

The incident took place on July 4, 2023, when DeBlase was walking her son, Trevor’s, dog. She was walking with Duke when Hill went through a stop sign, hitting the dog as Nan jumped out of the way.

“It is reasonable for a jury to conclude that witnessing Duke being crushed led to emotional distress that goes beyond that which is generally felt by the loss of mere property,” Maslow wrote in his decision in June.

“This Court fails to see why a beloved companion pet could not be considered ‘immediate family’ in the context of the zone of danger doctrine under the fact pattern presented by Plaintiffs.”

When the tragedy took place, Trevor posted about the incident on his social media account.

Nan took Hill to court to recover damages after challenging an “antiquated” law that only allowed them to sue Hill for the market value of Duke, plus medical costs — roughly $2,000.

“Since Nan DeBlase was tethered to Duke at the time of the accident,” Maslow’s decision read, “it is proper for her to recover damages for emotional distress resulting from witnessing Duke’s death and fear for her own safety, all due to Defendant’s negligent, indeed reckless, operation of his vehicle.”

DeBlase will have to appear in court once again to learn how much the family will recover for the incident.

