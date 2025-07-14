Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Higher Learning: New Yorkers 25 And Older Are Eligible For Free Associate Degrees Under State Program The program will offer free community college for those seeking careers in high-demand fields.







New Yorkers over 25 years old may be able to get a degree free of charge from the state’s public universities.

A new program called SUNY and CUNY Reconnect will help these older college students obtain associate’s degrees. New York residents between the ages of 25 and 55 may be eligible to have all their educational expenses covered by the state. Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement on the program’s launch July 1.

“The cost of pursuing a degree should never be a barrier for New Yorkers — that’s why we’re opening the doors of opportunity at SUNY and CUNY so that students can achieve their dreams,” Gov. Hochul said via the state’s website. “I’m fighting to make education more affordable and accessible, and the Reconnect program will continue to pave the way forward for students as they enter our State’s future workforce.”

The program will handle tuition, fees, school supplies, and textbooks for eligible students at SUNY and CUNY campuses. It aims to educate and prepare New Yorkers for the workforce, particularly in high-demand fields.

“New York State has stepped up as a national leader in many emerging industries such as semiconductor and advanced manufacturing, renewable energy and AI. As a result of these investments, many of the new jobs available in New York will require workers with a degree or credentials to fill these specialized positions,” the statement explained.

Offered degrees include many in the STEM fields, including advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and traditional engineering and technology. To address worker shortages in the medical and academic sectors, other programs listed include nursing and allied health, as well as pathways to teaching in shortage areas. Another program offered, focusing on green and renewable energy, will help attract more professionals to the environmental industry.

According to U.S. Census data, a significant portion of New Yorkers hold bachelor’s degrees, accounting for 41% of the population. While the majority also graduated from high school, building a pathway to college matriculation can help more individuals advance in job prospects.

The program is an expansion of CUNY Reconnect, established in 2022. Its SUNY counterpart will launch in the Fall 2025 semester and has already received significant praise from state officials.

“This is a game-changer for New Yorkers who thought higher education was out of reach,” explained NY Assemblymember Chantel Jackson. “By removing financial barriers and investing in our adult learners, Gov. Hochul is helping to build a stronger, more inclusive workforce. I’m proud to support the SUNY and CUNY Reconnect initiative, which will open doors for thousands of students across our state and create real pathways to economic mobility.”

RELATED CONTENT: Fed Student Loan Forgiveness Tracking Paused Amid System Turmoil, Layoffs