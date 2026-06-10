Education by Sidnee Michelle DOJ Launches New Civil Rights Inquiry Into Medical School Admissions The department announced June 4 that its Civil Rights Division will examine whether the schools violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.







What is the DOJ medical school investigation?

The Justice Department has opened civil rights investigations into 15 medical schools over allegations that their admissions practices may unlawfully consider race. This expands the Trump administration’s effort to enforce the Supreme Court’s ban on race-conscious admissions in higher education, Higher Ed Drive reports.

The department announced June 4 that its Civil Rights Division will examine whether the schools violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin at institutions receiving federal funding.

Federal officials did not identify the schools under investigation.

What sparked the new DOJ medical school admissions probe?

The announcement follows recent federal findings involving medical schools at Yale University and the University of California, Los Angeles. The Justice Department said those investigations concluded that admissions programs at the schools gave unlawful preferences to Black and Hispanic applicants.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said the department will continue scrutinizing admissions policies that may conflict with federal law.

“Under this Justice Department, we will continue to protect American students from discriminatory and illegal preferences in admissions,” Dhillon said in a statement released June 4.

She added that admissions decisions should be based on merit and that medical schools should focus on preparing qualified physicians to meet the nation’s healthcare needs.

What legal precedent drives these civil rights investigations?

The investigations are part of a broader federal effort to ensure compliance with the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 29, 2023, decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard. Since that ruling, federal officials have argued that some institutions may still be considering race in admissions decisions despite the court’s prohibition.

How are these schools subject to federal law?

The 15 schools named in the latest investigations receive federal funding and are therefore subject to Title VI requirements, according to the Justice Department.

The department said the inquiries remain ongoing and emphasized that the opening of an investigation does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing.

DOJ officials did not provide a timeline for completing the reviews, and the schools involved had not been publicly identified as of June 9.

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