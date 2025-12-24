Politics by Kandiss Edwards The DOJ Fails To Release $90M Allocated To Help Trafficking Victims Congress had earmarked the money for programs assisting survivors of sex and labor trafficking.







The U.S. Department of Justice has failed to distribute nearly $90 million appropriated by Congress for more than 100 organizations that provide support to survivors of human trafficking.

The funding, which Congress had earmarked for programs assisting survivors of sex and labor trafficking, was not spent by the Justice Department, The Guardian reports. Many organizations that expected those resources say the cutbacks have forced them to reduce services or close operations. The loss of support jeopardizes counseling, emergency housing, and legal services for those who have escaped exploitation.

“The Justice Department can remain focused on two critical priorities at the same time: support victims of human trafficking and prosecute criminals who exploit children and ensure the efficient use of taxpayer dollars,” a DOJ spokesperson told the outlet.

Senators from both parties expressed outrage, saying the department should be held accountable. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said the pattern of withholding appropriated funds raises serious concerns about the federal government’s commitment to combating trafficking and supporting survivors.

Kristina Rose, who previously led the department’s Office for Victims of Crime under President Joe Biden told The Guardian, that the failure to spend the money “is extremely irresponsible, and maybe even immoral,” as it hinders efforts to protect those most vulnerable.

As of now the lack of funds means thousands of survivors will go without critical federal assistance. Some organizations said the cuts have already resulted in layoffs and the suspension of outreach programsThe Life Link and Reformed Church of Highland Park (NJ) Affordable Housing Corporation told the outlet its has not been able to perform services at the same capacity. Employees have been laid off; victims have been turned away.

The DOJ told the The Guardian the allocated funds will be distributed to organizations though no clear timeline has been revealed.

