Politics by Sharelle B. McNair Congressional Black Caucus Slams Trump’s Racist Rants Against Rep. Ilhan Omar, ‘Enough Is Enough’ While it's known that Trump has it out for the Black women of Congress and Senate, his temperament against the Minnesota lawmaker has turned up a notch in recent days.







The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is taking a stand against President Donald Trump and his “disgusting, pathetic” racist attacks against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a Somali immigrant, saying it’s time for the Republican Party to do the same.

In a press release, Chair Rep. Yvette D. Clarke (D-NY) and CBC members released a statement calling the president out on wasting American voters’ time with the attacks, in addition to sleeping on the job. “Between falling asleep in his own Cabinet meeting, President Trump somehow finds the time to launch hateful attacks against Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Somali immigrants in Minnesota,” the statement read.

“If only President Trump put half as much energy into governing as he does into catching a nap and spreading hate, our country would be much better off. Rather than focusing on lowering the cost of living for hardworking American families, ensuring that all Americans have access to quality and affordable healthcare, and bringing our country together, President Trump has once again turned to the same racist and ignorant strategy of targeting Black and immigrant communities to distract from his enormous failures and historically low poll numbers on health care and the economy.”

While it’s known that Trump has it out for the Black women of Congress and Senate, his temperament against the Minnesota lawmaker has turned up a notch in recent days. During a Dec. 2 cabinet meeting, Trump referred to Omar as “garbage” and admitted that he doesn’t want Somali immigrants in the U.S. He also claimed the community, prevalent in the Minnesota area, committed fraud related to federal funding for food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Somalians ripped off that state for billions of dollars, billions. Every year, billions of dollars. And they contribute nothing,” the president said, according to The Hill.

However, Omar doesn’t seem fazed by the 79-year-old’s rhetoric. In fact, she said the president only lashes out in “very bigoted” behavior in an attempt to distract Americans from his “actual failures.” “We know that the president often resorts to very bigoted, xenophobic, Islamophobic, racist rhetoric when he is trying to scapegoat and deflect from the actual failures that he has himself,” she said in an interview with CNN.

“We know that this administration has not fulfilled the majority of the promises that they’ve made, whether it is bringing costs down, whether it is the tariffs that are decimating businesses in the United States, whether it is the possible war crimes that his Defense secretary is committing.”

The CBC stressed its support for Omar, who has been serving American voters since 2019. According to the group, Omar — or any member of Congress — shouldn’t be attacked in any measure by the president, and pointed the finger at the Republican party for not putting an end to it. “To be clear, since coming to Congress in 2019, Congresswoman Omar has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of her constituents. She—nor any member of Congress, or any community—deserves to be targeted by the president this way,” the statement continues.

“President Trump’s comments are disgusting and pathetic, and unfortunately, it seems that few, if any, Republicans have the spine to say enough is enough.”

In a video of a MAGA supporter asking Omar if she packed her bags for Somalia, in an attempt to get her to say something trolling against Trump, the congresswomen replied that she isn’t going anywhere. “I’ll be here probably longer than Trump!,” she said.

“He’s an old man losing his mind. Hope he gets help.”

