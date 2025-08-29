News by Kandiss Edwards ‘Religious Leaders’ Will Not See The ‘Kingdom’ After Arrest For Human Trafficking Federal prosecutors have charged two self-proclaimed religious leaders in a forced-labor and money laundering operation.







Federal prosecutors have charged two self-proclaimed religious leaders in a forced-labor and money laundering operation disguised as a ministry, according to a press release.

The U.S. Department of Justice revealed that David Taylor and Michelle Brannon were leaders of the Kingdom of God Global Church, formerly known as Joshua Media Ministries International. Taylor and Brannon were charged with coercing followers across four states to work without pay. Members both worked at church-run call centers and served as personal attendants.

The indictment alleges that since 2014, the scheme has collected around $50 million from victims across Michigan, Texas, Florida, and Missouri. The funds were laundered through the Kingdom of God organization. Additionally, funds were used to facilitate a lavish lifestyle for Brannon and Taylor.

“KOGGC/JMMI received millions of dollars in donations each year through its call centers. Taylor and Brannon used much of the money to purchase luxury properties, luxury vehicles, and sporting equipment such as a boat, jet skis, and ATVs. In total, Taylor received approximately $50 million in donations since 2014,” the press release stated.

Authorities say Taylor and Brannon used abuse, both physical and psychological, alongside punishment and isolation to control victims. Those branded as “armor bearers” lived at ministry facilities, slept under oppressive conditions, and weren’t allowed to leave unless given permission. Refusal to comply reportedly resulted in sleep deprivation, public humiliation, food or shelter restriction, or threats of divine punishment.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon spoke about the agency’s commitment to fight human trafficking and anyone involved in the exploitation of others.

“Combating human trafficking is a top priority for the Department of Justice,” Dhillon said. “We are committed to relentlessly pursuing and ending this scourge and obtaining justice for the victims.”

If convicted, Taylor and Brannon each face decades behind bars and substantial fines. Fines range from $250,000 for forced labor counts and up to $500,000 or double the value of the laundered funds.

