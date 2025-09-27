Politics by Kandiss Edwards Another Trump Revenge Play? DOJ Subpoenas Fani Willis’ Travel History The request reportedly targets her trips in the fall of 2024.







The U.S. Department of Justice has issued a subpoena seeking the travel history of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The request reportedly targets her trips in the fall of 2024. The time frame coincides with the period surrounding the 2024 presidential election. Willis was removed from the Georgia election interference case over concerns tied to a personal relationship with her former special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, The Hill reports.

The probe is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia under Theodore S. Hertzberg. It remains uncertain how far the inquiry will reach, or whether Willis herself is directly under scrutiny. But in 2023, Trump and 18 others were indicted over an alleged plot to overturn his narrow 2020 election defeat in Georgia to Joe Biden. The indictment was brought under Willis, who was the Fulton County District Attorney at the time. She led the investigation into the alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. She was removed from that case due to personal relationship with Wade.

The subpoena raises new questions: Is Willis a focus of the DOJ probe, or is she simply caught in a broader inquiry? Willis’ subpoena can be viewed as part of a larger agenda to target the current president’s political opponents. Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted Sept. 25 in the Eastern District of Virginia. He faces two federal counts, one for making false statements and another for obstruction. The charges are tied to his Senate testimony in 2020.

Multiple government officials are speaking out in support of Comey and against the Trump administration, calling the indictments politically motivated. House Majority Leader Hakeen Jeffries denounced the actions with a harsh critique.

“The malicious prosecution against James Comey has no apparent basis in law or fact, and lawyers of good conscience in the department know it,” Jeffries said.

Democratic Sen. Peter Welch called Comey’s indictment a “new low.”

“President Trump and his Justice Department’s indictment of James Comey is a new low for our democracy. The reason for the indictment is clear: Comey is Trump’s political adversary,” Welch wrote on X.

Comey responded with a video message, declaring, “I am innocent … we will not live on our knees.”

The timing of his prosecution adds to growing concerns that legal tools are being utilized to target powerful figures. Inquiries into Willis’s travel may lead nowhere, but if the political climate is one of vengeance she may be in for a battle.

