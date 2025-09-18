Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Fani Willis’ Appeal Of Removal From Trump Case Denied By Georgia Supreme Court Willis' appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court was rejected in a 4-3 decision.







Fani Willis’ appeal of her removal from her Trump indictment in Fulton County has been denied by the Georgia Supreme Court.

The Fulton County District Attorney tried returning to the prosecution of Donald Trump over his alleged election interference in Georgia. Willis was removed from the case against Trump in November due to her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

The Georgia Court of Appeals determined Willis had an “appearance of impropriety” for bringing on the lawyer with whom she had once had a romantic relationship. The court decided to remove Willis from the prosecution, putting the entire trial in limbo.

Willis decided to take the matter to the Georgia Supreme Court. She argued that she was being disqualified unjustly, especially as she had no proven conflict of interest.

“No Georgia court has ever disqualified a district attorney for the mere appearance of impropriety without the existence of an actual conflict of interest,” Willis’ filing stated, according to The Grio. “And no Georgia court has ever reversed a trial court’s order declining to disqualify a prosecutor based solely on an appearance of impropriety.”

However, the Court decided against the attorney in a 4-3 decision issued Sept. 16.

While disagreeing with the verdict, Willis has agreed to make all files available for her successor. Her office will send all necessary documents to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia as the group finds her replacement.

In her statement, she emphasized her hopes for the next prosecutor to remain steadfast in their quest for justice.

“I hope that whoever is assigned to handle the case will have the courage to do what the evidence and the law demand,” Willis said in an emailed statement.

However, the search for a prosecutor may come with its own obstacles, especially to find one willing to take up the fight as Willis did. Given Trump’s current role as President, his continued involvement seems relatively slim, but 14 other defendants could still face charges.

The election interference case has been ongoing since 2023. Willis spearheaded the RICO indictment under accusations that Trump and his campaign officials tried to illegally overturn the election results in Georgia. It followed other state-led indictments, such as the hush-money case in New York that left the president convicted on 34 counts for falsifying business records.

In light of the denied appeal, Trump’s attorney, Steve Sadow, also released a statement calling her behavior “egregious” despite no conflict of interest found.

“Willis’s misconduct during the investigation and prosecution of President Trump was egregious, and she deserved nothing less than disqualification,” explained Sadow.

RELATED CONTENT: Trump Downplays Domestic Violence As A ‘Little Fight’ In Defense Of D.C. Police Takeover