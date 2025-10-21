News by Sharelle B. McNair Trump’s DOJ Zones In On Fani Willis Taking A Trip To Bahamas After 2024 Re-Election Without naming Willis, President Donald Trump said “she should be prosecuted” in a social media post after it was revealed she took the trip to the Caribbean island.







The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is keeping the magnifying glass on Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis by scrutinizing her for taking a trip to the Bahamas after being re-elected in 2024, the New York Times reports.

The Trump administration’s DOJ has been going after Willis ever since she brought charges against Trump in the 2020 Georgia interference case. But once she was removed due to disqualification, things turned up a notch.

Without naming Willis, President Donald Trump said “she should be prosecuted” in a social media post after it was revealed she took the trip to the Caribbean island for what her office said was a leadership training session, with campaign funds covering expenses. “The district attorney attended a leadership training seminar in preparation for the start of her second term,” Willis’ office spokesperson Jeff DiSantis said.

“Her chief investigator was also present on the trip,” he added. “No government funds were used by District Attorney Willis for expenses related to the training.”

The trainings, organized by Vera Causa Group—a company that employs former prosecutors and provides training to offices across the country—are very intensive, according to Co-Founder Susan Ryan. By participating in sessions like “Things Have Changed: The Modern Prosecutor’s Guide to Media Management” and “Leadership for the Modern Prosecutor’s Office,” Ryan said Willis described them as “the best professional training she had ever been to, and she couldn’t believe how much work it was.”

Under Georgia law, campaign funds can be used for expenses described as “ordinary and necessary” in relation to public office. Additionally, it is not uncommon for elected officials to attend out-of-town and out-of-country conferences. While it’s not clear if Willis or the trip is the sole focus of the DOJ’s investigation, it appears that Trump has it out for people — especially Black women — who have held him accountable for his actions.

All DOJ investigations have changed since Trump appointed hand-picked attorneys to ensure alleged charges stick. The inquiry against Willis is being overseen by top Atlanta federal prosecutor Theodore S. Hertzberg, a 2025 Trump appointee. Another investigation is underway against New York Attorney General Letitia James, resulting in an indictment on one count of bank fraud. This follows Trump’s decision to hand-pick former insurance lawyer and beauty queen Lindsey Halligan to take over the case.

While Willis doesn’t seem fazed by the investigation and inquiries into her personal life, she said it may be difficult to find another prosecutor willing to take on the interference case due to a “culture of fear.”

The narrative is supported by the fact that the Prosecuting Attorneys Council (PAC) of Georgia asked for an extension to name her replacement, according to ABC News. Judge Scott McAfee ordered the council to appoint a prosecutor within 14 days or risk dismissal of the case.

