News by Sharelle B. McNair Fani Willis Speaks On 'Culture of Fear' After Removal From Trump Case Willis also issued support to Letitia James in an op-ed piece for Madame Noir.







Fulton County (GA) District Attorney Fani Willis is speaking out after the Georgia Supreme Court ruled to remove her from the headlining election interference case against President Donald Trump and his followers.

Her take: she wasn’t surprised as the country is living in a “culture of fear,” WSB-TV reports.

In September, the state’s highest court voted 4-3 not to hear the appeal of a lower court’s decision to remove Willis amid her fight against the MAGA leader to prove interference in the 2020 presidential election.

“I think judges are human beings. We are living in a culture of fear. It did not surprise me. I think you have both prosecutors, citizens, and even judges who are afraid right now for good reason. And so, it didn’t surprise me,” the district attorney told WSB-TV. “There’s many members of that Supreme Court I’m very fond of, but they’re human beings, they have families, and I’m sure they were afraid to do anything other than that.”

Willis was put in the spotlight for her relentless efforts to seek justice against Trump following accusations that he used resources and friends in high places, including disgraced ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, to swing the votes in the Republicans’ favor after his loss to former President Joe Biden.

Things were seemingly moving in the right direction until Willis was ridiculed and tried for hiring a special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, on her team that she was romantically involved with. .

Trump’s Georgia-based lawyer Steve Sadow celebrated the decision in a statement saying, “her disqualification was the result of what she did and for no other reason.” The decision comes as Trump and the MAGA tribe have gone to great lengths to go after the president’s political enemies, seemingly targeting those who are Black women.

His latest obsession: New York Attorney General Letitia James.

After prior attorneys for the Eastern District of Virginia failed to bring charges against James, Trump-appointed interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan managed to get James indicted on charges of bank fraud and false statements to a financial institution.

While James confirmed she has no plans of bowing down to MAGA threats, in an Madame Noir op-ed piece, Willis issued support from one target to another, and gave advice for her to pay attention to the timing.

“She’s accused of mislabeling one of her properties. James has denied wrongdoing and called the charges politically motivated. The timing is intentional,” Willis said while paying homage to other Black women under the microscope like Lisa Cook and Marilyn Mosby. “We are deep in the heart of a political season, and the motive is plain as day: weaken a formidable opponent who previously led a civil fraud case against him.”

As to where the case against Trump will go now that she is no longer involved, Willis says it will be a tough road.

“The reality is it’s going to be hard to find a prosecutor that’s not afraid to prosecute that case when one of the primary defendants is threatening anyone that would dare to prosecute them,” she said. “To only do they not have the resources to do the case, but there’s fear mongering going on right now.”

