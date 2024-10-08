Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Doja Cat Stars In Remix Of Brisk Iced Tea’s Classic Claymation Ads Doja Cat is getting animated for a modern take of Brisk Iced Tea's claymation ad.







Doja Cat is the newest animated face for Brisk Iced Tea. The artist took part in the reimagined classic claymation advertisement for Brisk Iced Tea.

The “Woman” singer also lends her voice to the 20-second clip. It features the animated musician seemingly saving her claymation lover after a bear attacks him for his can of Brisk. In a callback to previous ads, Doja Cat uses the aid of some blue-eyed woodland creatures to instead reclaim the iced tea for herself.

“That’s brisk, baby,” says the 28-year-old in the clip.

Brisk noted Doja Cat’s boldness as a big factor in making her the face of this new iteration.

“This is our biggest launch in over a decade, so we wanted to partner with someone as bold as we are and to drive claymation forward in a fresh new way for a whole new generation,” said Julie Raheja-Perera, general manager and vice president for the Pepsi Lipton Partnership in North America, in a statement obtained by Marketing Dive.

The jointly owned brand by Pepsi and Unilever used to deliver these iconic ads throughout the early 2000s, featuring the likeness of stars such as Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra. While they initially phased out the claymation, it made its resurgence during the Super Bowl in 2011. The commercial also featured fellow rapper Eminem.

However, this reimagined version hopes to bring the fun style to fit a Gen-Z-focused audience.

“This style dominated culture and remains one of our most distinctive and memorable campaigns to date,” explained Raheja-Perera. “We are reigniting the nostalgia for long-time fans while also engaging a whole new generation. With Gen Z’s growing affinity for nostalgia, it really felt like the perfect time to look at this reboot.”

Doja Cat’s entrance into the Brisk’s claymation family is also historic. She now reigns as the first woman artist to star in a Brisk commercial in claymation form. As for the ad’s story, it also plays into the Gen-Z mindset.

“There’s nostalgia built right into the execution with the claymation, which continues the Brisk legacy, but there’s also a new tension built into our campaign with ‘That’s Cold,’” said Isaac Silverglate, executive creative director at VaynerMedia, to the news outlet. “That tone feels right in line with what Brisk has done in the past, but layers in a tension made to resonate with the audience.”

Raheja-Perera added, “We’re giving Gen Z the permission they crave to be a little bit selfish… It’s really important to be in tune with how Gen Z thinks about their lives and their world.”

The ad will run until Dec. 15 across screens and various social media platforms.

