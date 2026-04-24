Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Dominique Malonga Receives FIBA Letter of Clearance, Eligible To Play In WNBA 2026-2027 Season Dominique Malonga of the Seattle Storm has received clearance from FIBA, making her eligible to join the team for the upcoming WNBA season.







Dominique Malonga of the Seattle Storm has received her clearance from the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), officially becoming eligible to compete in the WNBA ahead of the team’s May 8 season opener.

The French standout, selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, received her clearance letter on April 22, the federation confirmed to ESPN. The update follows a contract dispute between Malonga and Fenerbahçe, which had created uncertainty about whether the club would release her to play in the WNBA.

The mixup followed Malonga’s signing a three-year deal with Fenerbahçe in the summer of 2025, with the club later saying she “unilaterally terminated” the contract. The agreement allowed her to play in the WNBA between seasons, helping pave the way for her eligibility to be cleared by FIBA.

To compete in both leagues, players must obtain a clearance letter from FIBA confirming eligibility. The process requires coordination between FIBA and the WNBA, with each league requesting clearance from the other depending on where the player is coming from.

However, on Oct. 20, Fenerbahçe said Malonga, 20, had “unilaterally terminated” her contract without cause and signaled possible legal action. Days earlier, Malonga shared on TikTok that a wrist injury had sidelined her in a cast for six weeks. Just days later, she was announced as a participant in Unrivaled on Oct. 30 and played the full season in Miami, averaging 16.4 points for Breeze BC. Because Unrivaled is not affiliated with FIBA, she did not need a clearance letter to compete.

With Fenerbahçe’s season ending April 19 in a EuroLeague title, Malonga is now fully eligible to rejoin the Seattle Storm for the upcoming WNBA season. She averaged 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds as a rookie and is expected to take on a larger role, especially with Ezi Magbegor sidelined for several weeks and rookie Awa Fam arriving late due to overseas commitments.

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