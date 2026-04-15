WNBA Will Play Internationally In 2027

The WNBA is looking into playing some games overseas starting in 2027.

According to ESPN, after negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the league’s players and free agency leading to record contracts, the commissioner, Cathy Engelbert, is turning her sights to the international space. Engelbert said that the WNBA will be expanding league play, via exhibition and regular season, outside of North America for the first time next year.

The league is preparing to host games in Canada with its first expansion team outside the United States, the Toronto Tempo, prompting discussion of the league also playing in other countries.

“We’re heavily looking at that,” Engelbert said. “Obviously, this year we have the FIBA World Cup. Next year, we expect that we’ll do something outside of North America as a true global game.”

With the Tempo starting play this year and another expansion team, the Portland Fire, joining the league this season, the WNBA recently announced that three additional expansion teams will join the WNBA over the next three years. Cleveland will begin playing in 2028, then Detroit in 2029, with Philadelphia starting in 2030.

Engelbert also discussed the recent free agency period, which saw several players inking million-dollar deals for the first time in league history.

“I’m pretty emotional seeing 23 million-dollar contracts signed only two days into free agency,” Engelbert said. “Now these players can build real generational wealth.”

Those contracts were made possible after the league and its players signed a new CBA, guaranteeing that the players make more money and receive more benefits. That includes housing adjustments for players, 401(k) contributions, and money given to former players.

The commissioner also commented on the league’s growth, saying she was “thrilled with the trajectory and growth, and was really looking forward to the next few years.

Training camps will be open Sunday, April 19, with the regular season scheduled to start May 8. This will be the 30th anniversary of WNBA play.

RELATED CONTENT: Will Smith Reportedly Invests In Philadelphia’s WNBA Expansion Team