Soul Train's Don Cornelius Accused of Explosive Kidnapping and Sexual Abuse Claims In 'Secrets of Playboy' A&E Docuseries

A recent documentary claims that Don Cornelius, the late host and creator of the popular syndicated television show Soul Train, sexually assaulted two young women several decades ago.

According to People, the Soul Train host allegedly kidnapped and sexually abused two Playboy bunnies in a tale told by former Playboy “bunny mother” P.J. Masten on a recent episode of the A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy.

The series explores the dark side of Playboy magazine, its famous mansion, and its founder, Hugh Hefner, as told by the women who worked with and for Hefner and his friends.

In this latest episode, Masten stated Cornelius was a Playboy VIP and familiar with the women there. She recounted a story, several decades ago, at a Hollywood dance bar, where Cornelius allegedly saw two new Playboy recruits who were sisters. She recalled that he reportedly invited the pair to join him in the VIP section of the bar. Later, he allegedly requested that the “baby bunnies” go back to his house with him, where he said he was throwing a party.