Don Lemon Marries Longtime Partner Tim Malone In New York City Wedding

Don Lemon is officially off the market. The former CNN anchor married his longtime partner Tim Malone in an exclusive New York City wedding on April 6.

The ceremony took place at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in midtown Manhattan. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, officiated the union, which was attended by 140 guests.

Lemon spoke to People about their decision to have an extravagant event after their long-winded engagement. His engagement to the real estate broker lasted five years before finally tying the knot, but Lemon “never thought” it would happen.

“I never thought that I would get married…The legal part of it is a big deal because I didn’t think it could happen,” expressed Lemon, referencing the legalization of same-sex marriage across the United States in 2015. “And for so many years of my growing up and hiding things, I never thought it could happen legally. But when you consider all the rights that people are trying to take away, I wanted to make sure that we get this done right.”

As for their wedding party, the groomsmen wore custom pieces from Suit Supply. Elements from both their cultures, with Malone’s Irish ancestry and Don’s African-American background, also tied into into the ceremony.

“Tim is from a big Irish family, so we planned a big Irish blessing in there in his ceremony,” Lemon says. He also mentioned how they performed the Black wedding custom of “jumping the broom.”

The star-studded guest list included Clive Davis, Tamron Hall, and Joy Behar in attendance. The reception took place at a personal venue for the couple, Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar. The two held their first date there on election night in 2016.

