Don Lemon Is All Smiles On Red Carpet After Getting The Boot From CNN

Veteran journalist Don Lemon knew the questions were coming.

The award-winning journalist was receptive to interviews about his job status during a recent appearance on the red carpet at the Time 100 gala in New York City on Wednesday night.

According to Variety, the former CNN anchor was all smiles and good vibes as several media outlets bombarded him with questions regarding his recent termination from the network and plans for the future.

“I don’t have to rush to another job — even if I want another job,” Lemon said on the red carpet. “I want to work again. But I am lucky enough to be in a position where I don’t have to worry about those things.”

“I’m doing well, and I’m here to celebrate,” Lemon told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m happy to be here… I am happy to be moving in a new direction. I’m going to miss all the talented people and journalists at CNN, who are my friends and who I love, and to who I’ve been speaking to… I’m fine. Life is good.”

Lemon said he is looking forward to spending his summer with family on the beach. “I’m just chilling out, and we’ll see what happens next,” he added. “One day at a time and one foot after the other.”

“I think my statement speaks for itself,” Lemon told Extra, commenting on his own words following news of the termination. “Yeah, it was a surprise. But life goes on. That’s behind me, and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Lemon parted ways with CNN after 17 years, seemingly surprised at the cable network’s decision to terminate him. In addition to backlash he received for his remarks about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, several reports mentioned Lemon involved in other conflicts and altercations behind the scenes.

Reportedly, after the network tweeted they were parting ways with the veteran journalist, Lemon informed his followers that no one told him directly about his status.