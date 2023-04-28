Don Lemon Lawyers Up to Receive $25m Owed on CNN Contract

Don Lemon isn’t going out without his money.

The former CNN host may be taking the network to court if they fail to pay what he is owed, according to his contract, which reportedly isn’t up. Lemon has lawyered up to claim the $25 million owed from the network.

To help secure his money, Lemon has hired high-powered Los Angeles entertainment attorney Bryan Freedman, co-founder of the law firm Freedman & Taitelman LLP, and lawyer for Lemon’s former CNN colleague, Chris Cuomo, who is seeking a $125 million payout from the network after getting the boot in 2021.

“Don was signed on a high seven-figure deal for the morning show last September, and is assured by CNN he will be paid the remainder of his contract, which runs until 2026,” an unnamed source said regarding Lemon’s deal. “He has retained lawyer Bryan Freedman to conclude this deal and also to investigate if Don could be eligible to further damages surrounding the conditions of his exit.”

CNN CEO Chris Licht released a memo to staff on April 24 saying, “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

Lemon said he was unaware the network would be terminating his position as an anchor. “I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” Lemon said in his Twitter announcement of the surprising decision.

The former “CNN This Morning” anchor recently walked the red carpet and gave media outlets a sneak peek into his summer plans as he prepares to spend the season unbothered about work and surrounded by family on the beach.